It sure looks like former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly will go undrafted — with the event almost in the books — but his uncle doesn’t understand why.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly believes that NFL teams are going to regret passing over him, and said he’s a hard worker with leadership qualities.

Text from Jim Kelly to @richeisen on QB Chad Kelly (read live on @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/sz4fVq4au5 — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) April 29, 2017

Those things are important, but so are mechanics. And unfortunately for Kelly, his mechanics need a lot of work.

Furthermore, Kelly’s off-field issues surely aren’t helping his case to be picked up by an NFL team, either. Someone will likely take a flyer on him, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be drafted.