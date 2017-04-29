Quantcast
Jim Kelly has high praise for Chad Kelly
April 29, 2017

It sure looks like former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly will go undrafted — with the event almost in the books — but his uncle doesn’t understand why.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly believes that NFL teams are going to regret passing over him, and said he’s a hard worker with leadership qualities.

Those things are important, but so are mechanics. And unfortunately for Kelly, his mechanics need a lot of work.

Furthermore, Kelly’s off-field issues surely aren’t helping his case to be picked up by an NFL team, either. Someone will likely take a flyer on him, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be drafted.