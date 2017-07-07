“Statue? They’re building a statue?”

No, former Colts coach Jim Mora didn’t word it like he did in his famous “Playoffs” press conference, but he told Peyton Manning that he won’t attend a ceremony in which a statue of him is unveiled.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7, the day before the Colts host the 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mora was fired after the 2001 season, the year he chastised a reporter for asking a question that related to the playoffs. The Colts finished 6-10 that year.

“I would love to come back there, but because of the way I left the Colts, my relationship with (former general manager Bill) Polian, I don’t know. I just wouldn’t feel that I would feel comfortable being there,” Mora told WNDE-FM in Indianapolis. “And I told him this, I apologized for the fact that I wouldn’t come. I told him why I didn’t feel like I should come — all those different things. I would love to come, but I think I would just feel a little bit awkward there.”

Whether Mora is there or not, since it will be Week 5 it will be way too early to talk about playoffs.