Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls seems like the likeliest NBA trade candidate this summer not named Carmelo Anthony.

Chaotic as the Bulls might be, though, they’re being honest with their superstar—and he’s doing the same in return. Meaning, a trade doesn’t sound likely, but the front office won’t ignore offers.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune just noted a “positive” meeting between the two sides:

Management has been consistent with its message to Butler, the subject of trade rumors both last June and this February. Executive vice president John Paxson has said the franchise greatly values their three-time All-Star, isn’t looking to trade him but has to listen to any interest out of due diligence. Butler has been consistent with his feelings as well — that he wants to not only remain with the Bulls but win with the Bulls and be a centerpiece of that effort.

Butler wanting to hang around isn’t much of a shock—Chicago is one of the league’s premier markets. Alongside Rajon Rondo, the team made an unexpected push in the playoffs last year as an eighth seed before the point guard got hurt.

Teams like the Boston Celtics would love to have Butler, of course. But Chicago rightfully will ask for huge returns for a 27-year-iold superstar who just averaged career highs of 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and raising his PER to a career high of 25.19.

The Bulls got a taste of how great the team can be in the playoffs. If the front office adds proper talent around its core and lets the offense flow through Rondo as it did there, Butler and the team can go places.

There’s nothing wrong with listening to trade offers. The number of teams that would actually trade a player like Butler, though, is quite small.