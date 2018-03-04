Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Jimmy Butler breaks longtime Twitter silence to rip Jazz
Posted by on March 4, 2018

The Timberwolves’ most recent game against the Jazz was chippy throughout the contest — so much so that Jimmy Butler felt compelled to weigh in about it on social media.

Butler — who last posted a tweet back in 2016, didn’t play in the game — as he’s been recovering from a meniscus injury. He did, however, support his teammates on Twitter, and also took a shot at the Jazz in the process.

The game got chippy in the fourth quarter when Jeff Teague put a cheap shot on Ricky Rubio, using his hip to send the former Wolves guard into the sideline. Teague was hit with a flagrant-2 foul and promptly ejected.

During that time, though, Jae Crowder and Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau got into it, which resulted in the two getting double-technicals.

Butler weighed in about the sequence of events after the game — taking a shot at Crowder, and supporting Teague.

That game must have really left an imprint for Butler to break his silence to talk about it.

 