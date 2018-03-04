The Timberwolves’ most recent game against the Jazz was chippy throughout the contest — so much so that Jimmy Butler felt compelled to weigh in about it on social media.

Butler — who last posted a tweet back in 2016, didn’t play in the game — as he’s been recovering from a meniscus injury. He did, however, support his teammates on Twitter, and also took a shot at the Jazz in the process.

The game got chippy in the fourth quarter when Jeff Teague put a cheap shot on Ricky Rubio, using his hip to send the former Wolves guard into the sideline. Teague was hit with a flagrant-2 foul and promptly ejected.

Jeff Teague gets ejected after hip-checking Ricky Rubio. pic.twitter.com/z0ClZn1eya — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2018

During that time, though, Jae Crowder and Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau got into it, which resulted in the two getting double-technicals.

Wonder what Thibodeau was saying to Crowder 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ubdMkNoJ0 — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) March 3, 2018

Butler weighed in about the sequence of events after the game — taking a shot at Crowder, and supporting Teague.

haven’t used Twitter in years. But yeah Jeff that’s what I like to see. Rubio getting up quick for no reason. — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) March 3, 2018

Jae get away from my coach. You don’t want no smoke either — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) March 3, 2018

That game must have really left an imprint for Butler to break his silence to talk about it.