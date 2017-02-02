The Bulls are an organization that’s going through a bit of turmoil right now, and it starts at the top.

Chicago had a busy offseason, and acquired Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, hoping that would help the team be a contender in the Eastern Conference right away. Instead, the move his backfired, and the Bulls currently have a .500 record. Saying Rondo has been a distraction would be an understatement, and it certainly looks like he could be traded in the coming weeks before the deadline.

But they have more issues than just team chemistry, as apparently, some of the players feel that they’re being spied on by the front office, and that the locker room is not safe, according to a report. Furthermore, they believe that the organization has launched a smear campaign on players in the past, in an effort to move them to other teams.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times provided the details:

Butler and other Bulls have had issues with the “spying’’ that goes on in the locker room. He warned new players that if they didn’t want Forman to hear criticism, they shouldn’t talk in front of certain assistant coaches such as Randy Brown. The belief is that the Bulls love to gather as much ammunition as they can on players, so they can win the news conference when the breakup comes, whether it’s a trade or free agency. “They did it with [Luol Deng], and they did it with [Joakim Noah] and Derrick [Rose],” a source said. “That’s how they operate.”

All of these allegations could be true, judging by what we’ve seen in the past as far as player transactions go. And having to watch their back in the locker room probably makes the players feel more confined, which isn’t fun.

The Bulls can win all the news conferences they want, but they’re certainly not winning enough on the court, and the latter should be more important.