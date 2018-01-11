Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is developing into one of the most dominant big men in the league, but he had a difficult matchup going up against an opposing player on Wednesday night.

Towns squared off against Thunder center Steven Adams on the court, and teammate Jimmy Butler was apparently quite impressed by his counterpart’s strength. Here’s what Butler told reporters after the game, in reference to Adams.

“That motherf—-r is strong!” Butler said, in a video posted by John Meyer of canishoopus.com. “He hit me with one screen today and I thought my life was over.”

Butler continued:

“He [Adams] is like from Krypton or something, seriously, he’s strong,” the Timberwolves star said. “I’m gonna call him in here and let him set a screen on you.”

Towns still had a productive game, per usual, with 18 points and 12 rebounds. It’s rare that he doesn’t end up with a double-double these days. Still, Adams appears to have earned Butler’s respect, at least for the physicality in his game.