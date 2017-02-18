It doesn’t look like Jimmy Butler will be traded this season, even though one general manager believes the Bulls would accept a “Godfather offer” if it fell in their lap.

Maybe next season the Bulls will commit to a rebuild, as some believe they should do. But it’s not going to happen this season, and they’re going to hope something clicks late in the season so they can make a playoff push.

But it’s not crazy to see Butler playing on a different team one year from now.

With that said, a reporter asked him which current NBA player he’d most like to play with, and his answer might surprise you. So check it out.