Jimmy Butler spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, and had some great moments with the fans.

As such, in the wake of his trade to the Wolves, he sent a farewell message to the Bulls faithful, remaining classy as always.

Here’s the caption that went along with the post.

What can I say?! I truly struggle with the words because you’ve been so much more than just my home for the last 6 years, you’ve been my life! You’ve embraced me like a son and pushed me to get better every day, every season.

I can honestly say that I have always been incredibly motivated to succeed; it’s just the way I’m built. But I know I owe so much to the person I am now, and to the player that I’ve become, to you.

You always pushed me to never give anything less than my absolute best night in, night out. That’s what you expected. That’s what you deserved. And, I hope you know that’s what I dedicated my life to every time I walked

Butler was a bit more classy about the move than his trainer was.