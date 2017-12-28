Jimmy Butler had arguably his best game in a Timberwolves uniform in Wednesday’s 128-125 overtime win, and he made sure to let this opponents know about it.

Butler was nearly unguardable in the game, as he scored 39 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including the biggest shot of the game, with the score tied at 123-123. The veteran pulled up and calmly sank a jumper from the elbow, and he had some words for Nuggets guard Jamal Murray afterward. Butler pointed to Murray and told him he “can’t f— with him,” which you can see in the video clip below.

Jimmy Butler drills the clutch jumper and he made sure everyone knows it 👀 pic.twitter.com/axiwk38GYd — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 28, 2017

Well, he was right.