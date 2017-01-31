It was only a matter of time before Jimmy Butler trade rumors came back given the amount of drama surrounding the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are in a vast state of disarray with guys openly talking about each other on social media and not exactly impressing on the court. Maybe this gets fixed, maybe not, but Butler trade rumors have naturally come back into the spotlight, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. There, Johnson reports executives think the Boston Celtics will once again talk with the Bulls about Butler.

Remember, a trade was a topic of conversation at the deadline last year, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:

Chicago, Boston still talking about a Jimmy Butler trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2016

A trade never happened and the Celtics went on to make the playoffs while following Danny Ainge’s desired rebuilding approach. The Celtics, other than the signing of Al Horford, have remained the course and don’t even sound like a team interesting in Carmelo Anthony.

Butler is a different story. Only 27 years old and averaging 24.5 points, 4.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, Butler fits a major area of need and isn’t an overpaid veteran who goes against the plan.

This might be the year the Celtics actually get a deal done, as Chicago’s desire to end the drama and blow things up might lower the asking price. It’s a move the rest of the Eastern Conference doesn’t want to see happen.