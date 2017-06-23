Jimmy Butler was completely blindsided when the Bulls agreed to trade him to the Timberwolves, for not all that much in return.

Butler, who was the face of the franchise and the only consistent player the team had, appeared to get caught in the middle of a rebuild. He was dealt to Minnesota to be reunited with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the No. 7 overall pick, which the team used to draft Lauri Markkanen.

Not only did the team appear to get swindled as far as what they received, but Butler’s camp really wasn’t happy about him being shipped off to Minnesota. Maybe it was because of the cold weather, or maybe it was because they didn’t want Thibs playing him 48 minutes a game like he’s been known to do to his stars.

Whatever the reason, Butler’s trainer Travelle Gaines went off on the Bulls’ management after the trade on Thursday night, and had this to say about general manager Gar Forman.

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

When asked about the tweet, Gaines offered this as a statement. He didn’t say much, but did own up to it.

Forman on Travelle Gaines' tweet: "It is what it is." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 23, 2017

We don’t know about the drug dealers thing, but Forman does seem to be doing a pretty poor job as GM since he took over in 2009.