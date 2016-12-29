Jimmy Butler was simply unstoppable on Wednesday night, as he dropped 40 points in the team’s dramatic 101-99 win against the Nets.

The Bulls trailed for most of the game, but never by more than eight points, mostly thanks to Butler’s 14-of-29 shooting performance.

Butler hit a clutch shot in the paint to give the Bulls a 99-97 lead with under a minute remaining — their first since back in the first quarter. A Brook Lopez layup tied the game, which gave the Bulls the chance to play for the final shot.

Luckily they have Butler, who calmly sank a tough stepback jumper for the 101-99 win in the final seconds.

Jimmy Butler hits game-winning buzzer-beater for Bulls. All angles: pic.twitter.com/vqYlMqr0dY — Sky Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) December 29, 2016

The Bulls are now back to .500 after Wednesday’s win.