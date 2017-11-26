The Jimmy Garoppolo Era has officially begun in San Francisco, but it happened prematurely, and not in the manner that we thought it would.

Garoppolo entered the game on the final drive of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, when CJ Beathard exited with just 1:07 remaining after suffering an injury. And he made his presence felt immediately.

The 49ers didn’t score a touchdown up to that point, but Jimmy G needed just one minute to lead his team down the field and do exactly that.

Garoppolo hit Louis Murphy in the end zone for a 10-yard strike, which is pretty impressive being that he had been sitting on the bench during the entire game up to that point, and had never played a down for his new team.

It’s likely that Garoppolo will be the team’s starter for the rest of the season. The 49ers really have nothing to lose at this point. They’re still on track to land a top-3 draft pick.