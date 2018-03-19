Jimmy Garoppolo no longer plays for the Patriots, so he’s now free to enjoy himself during the offseason.

And, judging by some recent social media posts, it appears that’s exactly what the 49ers quarterback has been doing.

Garoppolo has been in Las Vegas enjoying some of the March Madness action, and he apparently arrived on Thursday, when the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64 games began.

Here are a few clips of Garoppolo having fun with his bros.

Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

When you’re as good looking as Garoppolo is, you’re essentially making the world a better place by walking around shirtless.