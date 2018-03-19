Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Jimmy Garoppolo spotted partying in Las Vegas for March Madness
Posted by on March 19, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo no longer plays for the Patriots, so he’s now free to enjoy himself during the offseason.

And, judging by some recent social media posts, it appears that’s exactly what the 49ers quarterback has been doing.

Garoppolo has been in Las Vegas enjoying some of the March Madness action, and he apparently arrived on Thursday, when the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64 games began.

Here are a few clips of Garoppolo having fun with his bros.

Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on

More Jimmy Garoppolo photos from today #Vegas #PoolParty

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on

VIDEO: Jimmy Garoppolo at a pool party in Vegas right now ☀️

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on

When you’re as good looking as Garoppolo is, you’re essentially making the world a better place by walking around shirtless.