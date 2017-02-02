New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sees the headlines just like everyone else.

Let the rumors tell it, the Cleveland Browns have a major interest in trading for Tom Brady’s backup. Likewise, the Patriots apparently want to move Garoppolo fast this offseason.

Garoppolo, confirming he has heard all of this, spoke with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer about his future:

“To be honest, I really haven’t thought about it much,” he said Wednesday at Super Bowl availability. “It’s not even in the back of my mind. We’re focused on the Falcons this week. It’s a big week for us. It’s the biggest game of the year and that’s kind of where my mind’s at.” “It will be interesting. Right now, just focused on this week. It’s a crazy week, hectic with all this stuff. We’ll see what happens.”

Quite the non-committal answer from a guy who could go from a team playing in the Super Bowl to a one-win team.

Alas, many quarterback-needy teams seem to think Garoppolo is a potential franchise quarterback. His learning behind Brady for a few years sure doens’t hurt, nor does his winning a few games while Brady served a suspension.

Cleveland holds the first pick in the 2017 draft and another in the top 12. Should Garoppolo land with the Browns, the front office has plenty of other places it can upgrade via the draft.

For now, Garoppolo isn’t thinking to much about it—or so he says.