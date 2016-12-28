New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will demand a high price on the NFL trade market this offseason.

Garoppolo, an obvious trade prospect for teams in need, might command as much as a first-round pick and other assets this offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the report, per WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan:

.@AdamSchefter says discussions for Jimmy G in a trade start at a 1st & 4th round draft pick (the Sam Bradford return) — Kirk and Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) December 28, 2016

It’s funny to think Sam Bradford is the one setting the bar for quarterback trade prices right now, but so it goes at the most important position of all.

Garoppolo is only 25 years old and Tom Brady’s usual form has it looking like he will last another four or five years as an effective starter. That creates an opening for teams to come in and get the Eastern Illinois product, but only at the right price.

New England isn’t going to budge on the price, either. Brady, though remarkably healthy for most of his career, is getting up there in age. Should something happen, Garoppolo has shown in the past he can step in and run the offense, hence five career touchdowns against no interceptions and two wins this year while Brady served a suspension.

Many teams will have an interest in Garoppolo as opposed to a rookie, but one willing to pay the cost will have to truly believe in his ability as a franchise player.