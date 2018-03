Texans defensive end doesn’t need many characters to make his social media posts get the message across.

We learned that on Friday, after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of Tyrann Mathieu signing a one-year deal with the Texans.

Watt, who has been campaigning for the team to sign The Honey Badger, reacted to the news with a perfect emoji tweet.

🍯🍯🍯 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2018

He’s a man of few words — or characters, in this case.