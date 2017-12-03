Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was the best player on the field in Saturday’s 28-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, and his strong performance is a big reason the team now has a chance to be in the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

Dobbins carried the ball 17 times for 174 yards in the game, and seemed to produce a big run nearly every time he was called upon, going up against one of the best defensive units in the country.

His dominant play on the field earned him championship game MVP honors, and he hoisted the Big Ten Championship MVP trophy on the field with his teammates after the game. Dobbins, as you might imagine, wanted to show the fans what he had won. The problem was that he was holding the trophy backwards. Dobbins’ teammates had a laugh over it and informed him to “turn it around,” which he eventually did, as Buckeye fans cheered him on.

JK Dobbins' reaction to winning the B1G Championship MVP is pretty damn great pic.twitter.com/zpE1LDUo05 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 3, 2017

Dobbins is a freshman, so he gets a pass. All in all, it was a funny moment that he and his teammates can laugh at as they wait and see if their big win will propel them into the final College Football Playoff Rankings.