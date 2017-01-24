Joakim Noah had an embarrassing moment in Monday night’s game that made Shaq look like an expert free-throw shooter.

Noah went to the line for a pair of free throws, and one of them was so bad, that it followed the trajectory of 50 Cent’s epic first-pitch fail. It was well short, and juuusstttt a bit outside.

OK, upon further review, it was way outside. Saying it was an airball is actually putting it kindly.

SCREAMING at this Joakim Noah airball FT and his reaction pic.twitter.com/8Tjpxcu10L — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2017

His reaction said it all. Not only did he know the shot was laughable, but it probably also dawned on him that that clip would be going viral, like, immediately. And he wasn’t wrong.