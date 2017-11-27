Joakim Noah, the $72 million man, made his triumphant return to the court on Monday night. It was his first game back since Feb. 4, after suffering an injury and then serving a suspension.

Given how much of a disappointment he’s been, it was unclear how Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden would react to him coming back.

They were largely supportive, though, maybe because Willy Hernangomez has been so terrible.

Loudest ovation for the night is for Joakim Noah as he goes to the scorer's table to check in for his season debut… not even on the court yet. — Pat O'Keefe (@patokeefe12) November 28, 2017

Noah still has three years remaining on his contract. Now we’ll see if he can stay healthy.