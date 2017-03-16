One of the more improbable stories of the week has to do with model Joanna Krupa, and how she feels about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Krupa and Gronkowski recently were on the same movie set, filming “You Can’t Have It,” and let’s just say the two didn’t employ the same approach to acting.

Gronk’s main focus is the Patriots, first and foremost, and appearing in a movie is secondary for him. That didn’t really fly for Krupa, who takes a dedicated and committed approach in her roles.

Krupa shared some comments about things Gronk did that she didn’t appreciate, and NESN has the full story, so check it out.

