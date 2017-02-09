Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco not only has a strong arm, but he also is quite strong in the looks department, according to a recent survey.

Fanatics conducted a survey, and showed photos of NFL players to 400 people. Their goal was to figure out who the most attractive player in the NFL is, and here was the criteria:

“To find out, we showed headshots of NFL players to a group of impartial assessors who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive. We then averaged the scores.”

Flacco was the winner, with an average score of 8.2, barely edging out Michael Burton, Matt Barkley and Kyle Emanuel, all of whom received an 8.1.

Teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman both scored a 7.5, while Danny Amendola gets bragging rights with a 7.9.

This looks to be a huge upset. My money would’ve been on Barkley, Brady or Aaron Rodgers.