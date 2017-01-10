Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said that Joe Flacco needs to step up his game.

“We need to get more out of Joe. He would agree with me,” Bisciotti said at a press conference Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk.

Since winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, the Ravens have made the playoffs just once in the last four years, with their last appearance in 2014.

Flacco threw 12 interceptions in 10 games in 2015. He threw 15 this season, including one in each of the last six games. Among his career-high 672 passes were 20 touchdown passes, but his touchdown percentage was a career-low three percent.

Flacco’s salary cap hit in 2014 was fourth among quarterbacks. In his season-ending press conference, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco has to perform like he’s paid.

Statistically, Flacco’s never really been a top-five quarterback. He’s never thrown less than 10 interceptions in a season and he’s never thrown more than 27 touchdown passes. His strength is clutch performances, and he might have been remembered for one if Ben Roethlisberger didn’t get the ball last in Week 16 at Pittsburgh. Had the Ravens won that game, not as much would be made of Flacco’s subpar regular season.