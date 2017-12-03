The Ravens, after being previously left for dead, have won four of their last five games and are currently in line to make the postseason, if the playoffs began today.

Ravens players, understandably, are excited about the team returning to their winning ways. Quarterback Joe Flacco certainly seems to be, as he was seen doing a weird gesture during his postgame press conference after the Ravens defeated the Lions on Sunday.

Flacco mimicked Jameis Winston’s bizarre gesture that the Bucs quarterback did on the field before the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Saints kicked off. The Ravens signal-caller showed up to his press conference, and soon after, he held out his right hand and used his fingers to make a “W” shape. He then began licking them, which was weird.

Joe Flacco's eating Ws today 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4GKOYLbu4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2017

Maybe Flacco can incorporate that gesture into one of his touchdown celebrations in the future.