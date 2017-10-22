Yankees manager Joe Girardi came through with an incredibly classy gesture after Saturday’s loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

As tough as the defeat was for the Yankees, who had a 3-2 series lead and a great opportunity to win the AL pennant, Girardi didn’t let the tough loss affect his mannerisms afterward.

Girardi actually waited around in an office located in the Astros’ clubhouse, just so he could congratulate Houston manager A.J. Hinch, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

“I know it’s your first time through,” Girardi reportedly told Hinch. “Go win it all.”

Hinch called the gesture one of the classiest things he has seen from a manager and was deeply touched by it, according to Rosenthal. He added that it will serve as a lesson for him.

Girardi’s contract is set to expire at season’s end, and it’s unclear if he’ll return to manage the team. If for some reason he doesn’t, he should take a lot of comfort in the fact that he took a young team to the ALCS, and was classy throughout the team’s playoff run.