The Steelers likely saw their chances of garnering the No. 1 seed in the AFC slip away after Sunday’s crushing loss to the Patriots, but cornerback Joe Haden is remaining confident about the state of the team.

Haden, who is set to play in the Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the Texans, after missing the past five games with a broken fibula, believes Pittsburgh has the talent to match up against anyone, no matter the opponent.

“I love our chances,” Haden said on Wednesday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m really, really excited just to have the opportunity going into every game with this offense and our defense. Our talent level is just up over everybody.

“I don’t feel like anybody can out-talent us. We just have to be able to come out there and execute and make the plays. I like our chances versus anyone.”

Haden also appears to believe that the Steelers will face the Patriots again in the playoffs, possibly in the AFC Championship game, for the second consecutive year. The Steelers cornerback posted a tweet earlier in the week after the team lost to the Patriots, with a caption that read “We will meet again….” and a photo that showed him pointing a finger.

The Steelers do appear to be one of the most talented teams in the AFC, as they, along with the Patriots, have looked like the class of the conference this season. Their respective rosters — from top to bottom — are loaded with talent, but the Patriots earned a difficult road win in Heinz Field on Sunday, so it’s hard to believe the Steelers would “love” their chances in a potential rematch, which would likely be played in Foxboro.