The NBA Playoffs often bring out the best (and worst) in players, and we saw a side of Joe Ingles we haven’t seen before on Friday night.

Ingles, who isn’t one to showboat, clearly had a bone to pick with DeAndre Jordan, judging by what happened on one particular play in the game.

It happened when Ingles received the ball in the corner, and then waited for Jordan to switch over and come out to guard him. When that happened, Ingles looked right at his counterpart and drained a three in his face. And in case Jordan wasn’t aware of what happened, Ingles made him aware of it by getting up in his grill and staring him down.

Joe Ingles waited for DeAndre to get close, looked in his eyes, wet a 3 in his face, looked back at him. MUCHO DISRESPECTFUL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0oCNoWzJF — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 22, 2017

We’re willing to bet Jordan will get his revenge. Stay tuned.