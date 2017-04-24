Joe Johnson is disrespectful.

Johnson, once the man with the most untradeable contract in NBA history, is now the savvy veteran beating down opponents in the NBA playoffs as a member of the upstart Utah Jazz.

Remember, Johnson chose Gordon Hayward’s Jazz over Chris Paul’s Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, a move that looks smarter and smarter every day.

Sunday, Johnson chose to suit up in CP3’s shoes while smacking around the Clippers on the way to a win, as noted by SLAM‘s Drew Ruiz:

Most disrespectful thing of this game: Joe Johnson is cooking in the CP3.X. — Drew Ruiz (@DrewRuiz90) April 24, 2017

Johnson played a smooth 35 minutes and dropped 28 points on the Clippers in the 105-98 win, at one point in the fourth quarter scoring or assisting on 20 straight points.

Not bad for a guy who only played an average of 23.6 minutes during the regular season. The Jazz needed somebody to step up and carry the team after Hayward left the game with food poisoning and didn’t return. Rudy Gobert came back from injury but wasn’t going to carry the offense on his own, so the man who entered the league back in 2001 did.

And the Clippers and Paul thought as bad as it would get was Iso Joe hitting the game-winning shot in Game 1.

Your move, Paul.