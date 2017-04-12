The Chicago Cubs will receive their 2016 World Series championship rings prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers. Cubs manager Joe Maddon was asked how often he’ll wear the ring. His answer might surprise you.

“Probably never,” Maddon said Wednesday during a radio interview on 670 The Score. He added he may it give it to his wife or mother.

You would think that after helping end the franchise’s 108-year World Series drought, Maddon would want to proudly show off his championship bling, but that’s not his style. The same apparently holds true for Maddon’s American League pennant ring, which he earned as the skipper of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Joe Maddon says he never wore #Rays AL pennant ring, and doesn't plan on wearing #Cubs World Series ring. "I'm just not a fan of jewelry. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 12, 2017

It’s a shame because the Cubs’ World Series rings are pretty awesome. Here’s a sneak peek of them before tonight’s game.