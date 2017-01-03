ESPN sportscaster Brent Musburger was not happy with the criticism he received on social media during the Sugar Bowl, and he made sure to let everyone know about it on-air.

Musburger, early in the game, was supportive of running back Joe Mixon, who had been the subject of much discussion leading up to the bowl matchup. Video of Mixon brutally punching a woman emerged two weeks ago (watch here), and many thought he shouldn’t have even played in the game.

Mixon did play, and Musburger voiced his support for the running back, saying he’s a firm believer in second chances. That didn’t go well on Twitter.

Here’s what Musburger said about Mixon:

I rewound this to make sure I wasn't being too tough on Brent. Nope. It's even worse the second time. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/QAoikxck9G — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) January 3, 2017

And here are a few tweets about it afterward:

#BrentMusburger reminding us that football is more important than ethics, morals, integrity, anything good. @espn #hesajoke — Stephen Krauss (@SMKrauss251) January 3, 2017

#BrentMusburger doubling down on his wishes for good fortune for Mixon, are disgusting and shameful. @espn @ESPNCFB Shameful. — MrCott (@geoffcottrill) January 3, 2017

Musburger later got wind of the criticism, and he went off about it. Here he is defending himself in a rant that is about as angry as you’ll ever hear a broadcaster while on the air during a game.

Brent is HOT about this pic.twitter.com/ARxy3dXoVw — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 3, 2017

Tell us how you really feel, Brent.