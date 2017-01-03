Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon was harassed by Auburn fans during the Sugar Bowl on Monday, but he probably expected that’d be the case.

Mixon played in the game and fared well, rushing 19 times for 91 yards (2 TDs) against a stout defense. However, many felt he shouldn’t have, after video emerged of him hitting a woman two weeks ago (which you can watch here).

That’s why some Auburn fans chanted “He hits women!” during the game, but Mixon wasn’t phased. In fact, he raised his arms to incite them to be louder, trolling them back.

Video of Auburn students chanting "He hits women!" at Joe Mixon, while Mixon & Mayfield wave their arms in the "louder" motion. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Wi2St05390 — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) January 3, 2017

Do you think Mixon should’ve played in the game or not?