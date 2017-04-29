Joe Mixon didn’t crack the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he did find a new home not too long after that, as the Bengals scooped him up with the 48th overall pick on Friday night.

The Bengals initially had the 41st overall pick, but they traded down with the Vikings, who took a running back themselves — Dalvin Cook. Cincinnati took Mixon just seven picks later, and given the franchise’s history, it wasn’t really a huge surprise that the Bengals jumped at the opportunity to select the flashy running back who missed all of the 2014 season after being suspended for punching a woman.

And that’s part of why the pick did not receive a warm reception when former Bengals offensive lineman Anthony Munoz announced it. The boo birds made their presence known.

Joe Mixon, No. 48 to Cincinnati Bengals. Former #Sooners RB goes in second round: pic.twitter.com/p8XIGxPnn9 — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 29, 2017

It’s not all that surprising that Mixon was showered with boos, as Philly fans aren’t known to have much of a filter. But this is just a taste of what we might see in the 2017 season, as Mixon certainly won’t be getting warm receptions from fans of opposing teams, at least not anytime soon.