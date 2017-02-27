Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon won’t be at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Mixon, one of the best running backs in the class, didn’t receive an invite thanks to his off-field incident in which he seriously injured a woman by punching her, which we’ve detailed in the past here, the video the the biggest reason Mixon didn’t receive an invite from the league.

PFT Live gave Mixon a chance to speak his mind Monday, in which he talked about the past and how he is still trying to turn things around:

“I made a bad decision. Ever since that night I have to live with it. I’ve got to re-live it every day. You can never forget something like that. It still haunts me to this day, but it’s what you do from that point on. You can’t take it back. I can replay it in my head a thousand times, and if I could take it back I would, but I can’t.”

The NFL seemed to shy away from Mixon in large part because a video of the incident exists at all, which is another topic of conversation entirely.

As for Mixon, he’s missing a critical chance to interview with teams and go through the all-important medical evaluation. He would have shown well in drills, too, but as with any prospect, NFL teams can figure that stuff out via the film.

Mixon missing the combine is a bigger sign his health and interviews wouldn’t have mattered, as no team may want to take the risk on him at all.