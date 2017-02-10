Joe Montana isn’t backing down when asked about Tom Brady’s status.

Despite leading a Super Bowl comeback for the ages in the big game’s first overtime affair, Montana isn’t ready to compare Brady to guys who played during his era or beyond.

TMZ Sports caught up with Montana on the topic:

The hosts even pressed and asked Joe if he considered HIMSELF the #1 QB ever — to which he replied: “Even though people say it — and I appreciate it — I still can’t say that about myself.”

Pro Football Talk transcribed more of the interview:

“I think that it’s really hard to put anyone in that bucket. Even before he got five — you look back to some of the guys some people don’t even know, Sammy Baugh or Otto Graham, I can’t remember which one but one of them won like seven or nine championships and so far ahead of their time. It’s so hard to compare guys from then to now, how they would compare here and how we would compare back then.”

It’s a fair point. Brady has a fistful of rings, but it is hard to know how guys from different eras would play in today’s game. Most in the Boston area probably don’t agree with the logic, but it is certainly a conversation worth having.

Childhood idol or not, Brady still doesn’t have Montana’s blessing as the best ever.