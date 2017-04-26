Browns All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas has played in the league for 10 years — never missing a game during that time — and apparently, it’s already taking a toll on his mind and body.

Thomas made an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger on Wednesday, and he shared some thoughts that put the NFL’s concussion problem in perspective.

It’s important to note that even as candid as Thomas was in the interview, he’s still playing in the league, which raises some questions. He clearly knows he’s taking a risk, and judging by what he had to say during the interview, Thomas is already seeing signs of how football has affected his brain.

“I definitely expect memory loss,” Thomas said. “I’m already seeing memory loss, and maybe that’s just because of my old age, or maybe it’s football. It’s hard to tell, I mean there’s no double-blind studies when it comes to people’s lives.”

Thomas acknowledged that he may continue to experience problems in the future, especially if he keeps on playing. He touched on those issues — mood swings, depression, even Alzheimer’s — and shared his thoughts on them.

“Those are obviously scary and frightening things, but I think from my perspective, I can’t do anything about it,” he said. “This was the profession that I have already chosen, and most of the damage has probably been done already. So what are the things that I can do to try to minimize my chances of having those negative effects down the line? And then do everything I possibly can. Then I can’t worry about it. I have to accept it.”

This candid interview could be Thomas’ way of hinting that this upcoming season will be his final one in the league, but either way, it’s scary to hear that he’s already seeing some signs of how his brain has been affected by playing football.