Joe Thomas is one of the most loyal players we’ve seen in the NFL in the modern era, and it’s hard not to respect his commitment to the Browns organization.
Thomas never saw his team start the season with a win, which is pretty remarkable, being that he played for the Browns for 11 long years. The Browns are easily the worst organization in football, but Thomas never wanted to play elsewhere, and his commitment to the team never wavered.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.
Thomas is getting a holiday in Cleveland — “Joe Thomas Day.”
There was a lot of positive responses to this update, as you might imagine, but the best reply to the tweet might be this zinger that took a shot at Browns head coach Hue Jackson.
Good for Thomas — he certainly earned it.