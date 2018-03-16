Joe Thomas is one of the most loyal players we’ve seen in the NFL in the modern era, and it’s hard not to respect his commitment to the Browns organization.

Thomas never saw his team start the season with a win, which is pretty remarkable, being that he played for the Browns for 11 long years. The Browns are easily the worst organization in football, but Thomas never wanted to play elsewhere, and his commitment to the team never wavered.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

Thomas is getting a holiday in Cleveland — “Joe Thomas Day.”

Dear @Browns fans: At your request, 7/3/18 is officially going to be Joe Thomas Day in the City of #CLE in honor of #Browns great, #73 @joethomas73. We wish you well on your retirement, sir! Thanks for representing #CLE well. pic.twitter.com/rx0L1dZc8V — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 15, 2018

There was a lot of positive responses to this update, as you might imagine, but the best reply to the tweet might be this zinger that took a shot at Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Can we also officially make 1-31 “Hue Jackson Day”? — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 15, 2018

Good for Thomas — he certainly earned it.