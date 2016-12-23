Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas knows a thing or two about defensive ends.

So when Thomas slaps some lofty praise on San Diego Chargers rookie Joey Bosa, the globe needs to listen.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, did just that, per Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com:

As far as rookies go, he’s the most polished pass rusher that I’ve ever seen. He’s got a natural instinct about counter pass rush moves and using his hands to beat an offensive lineman that you don’t really see out of rookies. He looks like an eight-year vet out there the way he tries to get after the quarterback. Another thing that always stands out when you watch him is just the effort.

Bosa has had an amazing rookie season after starting the year slow thanks to a contract dispute with the team. He has tallied 31 total tackles and 7.5 sacks over 10 games, at least putting him in the discussion for Rookie of the Year honors.

The Browns, of course, know all about Bosa after passing on him in the draft. As it seems to go for the 0-14 team, the Ohio State product has already turned into one of the better rushers in the league—just ask Thomas.

Bosa, surely already fueled by not wanting his Chargers to be the team that gets beat by the Browns, now has a little extra motivation.