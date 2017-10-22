Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas had one of the NFL’s most amazing streaks of all-time come to an end on Sunday.

Thomas went down in the third quarter of the Titans-Browns game after suffering what looked to be an arm injury of some sort, as he was seen grabbing his elbow.

That injury saw Thomas’ consecutive snap streak come to an end.

Joe Thomas' consecutive snap streak ends at 10,363. Spanned 11 seasons, 167 games. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 22, 2017

The streak really was remarkable when you think about it, but had to come to an end eventually. There’s a good chance Thomas retires at season’s end, so it’s hard to know how much more Thomas had left in the tank.

But we have to give props to an incredible run by a gritty, tough player.