Joe Thomas is a savage.
The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman took to Twitter Monday to chat about a new piece of news—the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers showed one of his former teammates the door.
NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed the Steelers parted ways with the former first-round pick:
Thomas, well, he had some words about the situation:
Thomas would know. He played with Gilbert and more importantly must love football quite a bit given how long he has survived with the Browns.
Gilbert losing his job doesn’t come as a surprise. The Browns were more than willing to trade him and even gave him away to a divisional rival. Trades within divisions don’t happen unless the team shipping someone away doesn’t view the player as a factor.
Thanks to Thomas, we now know a little bit more about one of the bigger draft busts in recent memory.