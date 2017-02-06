Quantcast
Joe Thomas obliterates Justin Gilbert after Steelers cut CB
Posted by on February 6, 2017

Joe Thomas is a savage.

The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman took to Twitter Monday to chat about a new piece of news—the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers showed one of his former teammates the door.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed the Steelers parted ways with the former first-round pick:

Thomas, well, he had some words about the situation:

Thomas would know. He played with Gilbert and more importantly must love football quite a bit given how long he has survived with the Browns.

Gilbert losing his job doesn’t come as a surprise. The Browns were more than willing to trade him and even gave him away to a divisional rival. Trades within divisions don’t happen unless the team shipping someone away doesn’t view the player as a factor.

Thanks to Thomas, we now know a little bit more about one of the bigger draft busts in recent memory.