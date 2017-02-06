Joe Thomas is a savage.

The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman took to Twitter Monday to chat about a new piece of news—the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers showed one of his former teammates the door.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed the Steelers parted ways with the former first-round pick:

Wow. #Steelers release CB Justin Gilbert. Remember: the Browns made him the 8th overall pick less than three years ago. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 6, 2017

Thomas, well, he had some words about the situation:

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

Thomas would know. He played with Gilbert and more importantly must love football quite a bit given how long he has survived with the Browns.

Gilbert losing his job doesn’t come as a surprise. The Browns were more than willing to trade him and even gave him away to a divisional rival. Trades within divisions don’t happen unless the team shipping someone away doesn’t view the player as a factor.

Thanks to Thomas, we now know a little bit more about one of the bigger draft busts in recent memory.