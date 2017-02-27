Count Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas as a guy who doesn’t much care for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine comes under fire each year. Some call it the underwear olympics, others point out the medical check is the most important aspect and the rest is offseason filler for fans.

It’s rare, though, to see a current player come out and talk trash about it. Thomas, though, didn’t hold back Monday:

Sorry 2 the suckers that have to go to the cattle auction this week! Don't forget to lie to teams and say how much "fun" it is! #combine — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 27, 2017

Don't worry; the staff, coaches, and mgmt don't want to be there anymore than you do, so you're not alone. Great for fans though. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 27, 2017

Don’t worry—Thomas brought examples of how silly the process is when a fan asked what teams talked with him about:

My top 2 I remember was: 1)why don't you want to look a gift horse in the mouth?

2) if I had to be a cat or a dog, which would I be? https://t.co/dnFenZbPzh — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 27, 2017

The cat/dog ? is the oldest one in the book, and you're prepared beforehand to answer "dog", cause apparently the NFL doesn't like "cats". https://t.co/MGKi9r5yMp — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 27, 2017

Those are silly questions and not the first story fans have heard about teams flinging dumb topics at prospects in an effort to catch them off guard.

Some will side with Thomas. Drills at the combine can’t tell teams much more than they already know thanks to film. The interviews are overdone, but the medical checks are quite important.

On the other side of the spectrum, though, one can’t blame teams for going through the process based on how much money they will invest in these players. The combine is a convenience for teams, which brings more than 300 players to one location. The league monetizing it via fan interest is simply a bonus.

Either way, Thomas once again has gone into unfiltered mode, giving fans a closer look into the minds of players. He’s certainly worth a follow.