Count Joe Thomas among those who were pulling for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI just to see Roger Goodell grudgingly hand the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.

The Browns’ veteran left tackle and 10-time Pro Bowler loved every minute of it.

“As soon as he gave them the trophy he scurried off the stage like a rat,” Thomas said on Pro Football Talk. “It was awesome.”

Thomas’ rooting interest in the Super Bowl is interesting considering two former teammates, Taylor Gabriel and Alex Mack, played for the Falcons. It provides further evidence that the owners (at least the ones not named Robert Kraft) like Goodell more than the players.