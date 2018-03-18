UNC’s Joel Berry II has been the team’s leader over the past two seasons, and the senior guard played in what was his final game as a Tar Heel on Sunday.

Berry’s collegiate career probably didn’t end the way he had envisioned it would, as the team got destroyed by Texas A&M in Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup, coming up well short in its quest to repeat as national champions.

To his credit, Berry led the Tar Heels in scoring with 21 points, and he received a great standing ovation — as well as a hug from head coach Roy Williams — after being subbed out of the game with 89 seconds remaining in the contest.

Joel Berry II gets a standing ovation as he checks out for the final time as a Tar Heel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pYUbwIPacg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2018

Berry passed Michael Jordan on UNC’s all-time scoring list in the team’s previous game, so it’s safe to say that he had a very productive career.