Joel Berry is a scoring machine. He’s the main reason the team won the 2017 NCAA Tournament, and he’s also made some big shots down the stretch this season.

The numbers back up his strong play, too, as he passed Michael Jordan for 13th on UNC’s all-time scoring list — doing so after draining a three-pointer in Friday’s game against Libscomb.

With that 3-pointer, Joel Berry has moved past Michael Jordan into 13th place in UNC history with 1790 career points. — Adrian Atkinson (@FreeportKid) March 16, 2018

It’s one thing to be among some of the greatest players in your university’s history, but it’s another to pass the GOAT.

There are many all-time greats that have played for the Tar Heels over the years, so being that high up on the scoring list says a lot about Berry.