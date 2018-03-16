Posted byon
Joel Berry is a scoring machine. He’s the main reason the team won the 2017 NCAA Tournament, and he’s also made some big shots down the stretch this season.
The numbers back up his strong play, too, as he passed Michael Jordan for 13th on UNC’s all-time scoring list — doing so after draining a three-pointer in Friday’s game against Libscomb.
It’s one thing to be among some of the greatest players in your university’s history, but it’s another to pass the GOAT.
There are many all-time greats that have played for the Tar Heels over the years, so being that high up on the scoring list says a lot about Berry.