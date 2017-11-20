Now that Joel Embiid has already completed his rookie season, he’s been tasked with providing some rookie initiation moments for some of the league’s newest additions.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell was officially welcomed to the NBA during Monday night’s Jazz-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Arena, when Embiid blocked his shot and let him know about. The Sixers big man then rubbed it in by staring him down afterward, which Mitchell didn’t appreciate. The Jazz guard got up, jogged up the court and gave Embiid a hard shove in retaliation — earning him a technical foul.

Joel Embiid you're too much 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5gb7rxbT1E — RichInFacts (@RichInFacts) November 21, 2017

Embiid continues to be one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league, but his actions on the court don’t usually go over well with his opponents.