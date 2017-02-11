Posted byon
Joel Embiid is already on his way to becoming a legend in Philly, as fans are “trusting the process” in what has been his coming out-party, now that he’s recovered from his foot injury.
Embiid attended Meek Mill’s concert on Friday, and, of course, made an on-stage appearance. While rocking out on stage, he trusted his body’s process by ripping his shirt off, channeling The Incredible Hunk.
Sixers fans haven’t seen a player this entertaining since Allen Iverson, and they’re embracing him big-time.