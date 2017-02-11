Joel Embiid is already on his way to becoming a legend in Philly, as fans are “trusting the process” in what has been his coming out-party, now that he’s recovered from his foot injury.

Embiid attended Meek Mill’s concert on Friday, and, of course, made an on-stage appearance. While rocking out on stage, he trusted his body’s process by ripping his shirt off, channeling The Incredible Hunk.

Joel Embiid danced shirtless at Meek Mill's concert in Philly tonight (via @JakePavorsky) pic.twitter.com/OICTE3YWVB — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 11, 2017

Sixers fans haven’t seen a player this entertaining since Allen Iverson, and they’re embracing him big-time.