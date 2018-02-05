Sixers star Joel Embiid was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, so when the Eagles emerged victorious, he made sure to hit the streets and join the fun.

Embiid crashed a live interview at one point during the celebration — interrupting a report from FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell, who was on the scene. He claimed the Sixers will be next to win a title, which you can see in the video below.

Embiid crashed live local TV station.

🤣 pic.twitter.com/tm1td1vVyQ — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) February 5, 2018

The Eagles might win another title before the Sixers do, but it’s great that Embiid doesn’t lack confidence.

[Larry Brown Sports]