Sixers star Joel Embiid was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, so when the Eagles emerged victorious, he made sure to hit the streets and join the fun.
Embiid crashed a live interview at one point during the celebration — interrupting a report from FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell, who was on the scene. He claimed the Sixers will be next to win a title, which you can see in the video below.
The Eagles might win another title before the Sixers do, but it’s great that Embiid doesn’t lack confidence.