Only Russell Westbrook stood between Joel Embiid and the rim in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and it didn’t end well for the reigning MVP.

Embiid received a pass from Ben Simmons and set up near the top of the key on the play, and he then used a shot fake to blow by Steven Adams. That forced Westbrook to rotate and attempt to protect the rim, which was a difficult task, given that Embiid is considerably larger than he is.

Westbrook, to his credit, stood in the lane and drew some contact, attempting to draw a charge. However, not only did he not draw the foul, but Embiid also dunked all over him — sending Westbrook to the ground. Embiid also managed to rub it in afterward by staring Westbrook down.

Ouch, that looked painful.