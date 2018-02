Sixers big man Joel Embiid did his best Dikembe Mutombo impression during Saturday’s game against the Magic.

Embiid rejected Shelvin Mack’s floater attempt near the rim with authority, and then let everyone know about it, by doing Mutombo’s signature finger wag gesture.

Joel Embiid rejects Shelvin Mack, drops the Mutombo finger wag pic.twitter.com/j06z1cm1Ho — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2018

Embiid is fun to watch every time he steps foot on the court.