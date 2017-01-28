Joel Embiid didn’t really have a good angle during one play in Friday night’s game against the Rockets, but that didn’t stop him from dunking all over Nene.

It happened on the Sixers’ first offensive possession of the game, and Embiid went right at Nene. The Rockets did a decent job of keeping him outside, with good position, but that didn’t stop Embiid from using his giant wingspan and throwing down the hammer on Nene.

National TV EMBIID SLAM pic.twitter.com/rP1yFIdBQT — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 28, 2017

He was fouled on the play, too, which made it even more impressive, even though it wasn’t called.