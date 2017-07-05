We all knew Joel Embiid would feel compelled to respond to LaVar Ball’ s comments, and sure enough, he did.

Embiid recently used Instagram Live to tell the world how he felt about Ball, and, much to the surprise of no one, he came hard and the comments were not safe for work.

“F–k LaVar Ball” Embid said.

Joel Embiid: "Man F*** Lavar Ball"👀 pic.twitter.com/7Emimpo8W2 — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) July 5, 2017

In case you missed the backstory, this beef started when Ben Simmons tweeted “crazy pills” on draft night a few weeks back. And shortly afterward, Embiid sent the following tweet.

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

That’s what caused Ball to appear on 97.5 The Fanatic last week, when he said Big Baller Brand didn’t even “waste their time” contacting both Embiid and Simmons, insinuating that they’re not relevant. Clearly, though, that’s not the case. The reality is that the two NBA stars are both fan favorites, while Ball is nothing more than a man who is trying to use his son’s skill set in an attempt to make himself relevant.

We’re going to award this round to Embiid. Stay tuned for more in the future.